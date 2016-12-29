One person killed in Caithness house fire

One person is believed to have died after a serious fire at a house in Caithness.

The fire in Scarsferry was reported to emergency services shortly before 20:00 on Wednesday.

Police Scotland later said it was believed the occupant was at home at the time of the blaze and had subsequently died.

Local area Inspector Nick Clasper said there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

Insp Clasper added: "We have been conducting extensive inquiries at the property where the fire occurred, which has been considerably damaged as a result.

"Additionally, we have been making inquiries in the local community as well as with next of kin further afield to try to establish whether the occupant of the property was elsewhere at the time of the fire.

"Unfortunately, as a result of our extensive inquiries today, it would appear that the occupant was within the property at the time of the fire.

"Due to the extensive structural damage and uncertainty of the building, gaining access to the property will take some considerable time. Structural engineers will advise when it will be safe to enter the property.

"Inquiries into the cause of the fire are continuing with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the full circumstances, however at this stage there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

"Our thoughts at this difficult time are with the family and friends of those involved."