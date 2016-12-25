Snow and wind forecast as Storm Conor to hit northern Scotland

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ferry operator CalMac says some of its Boxing Day services out of Oban have been cancelled

Boxing Day travellers have been urged to check weather and traffic conditions as snow and wind are due to hit Scotland.

Storm Conor is expected to bring blizzards and gusts of 90mph to Orkney, Shetland and the most northerly part of the Highlands.

Gales are also expected in the Grampian and Strathclyde regions.

Ferry operator CalMac said some sailings had been cancelled or will be disrupted due to the adverse weather.

Snow alerts have been issued for central Scotland northwards as Storm Conor drags Arctic air across the region.

Snow accumulations of 5cm to 10cm are expected above about 200 metres, and 10cm to 15cm above about 400 metres, with drivers warned to be aware of icy patches.

Flood alerts are also in place covering areas including;

Tayside

Caithness and Sutherland

Orkney

Scottish Borders

Shetland

Skye

Easter Ross

Great Glen and Lochaber a

and the Western Isles

In addition, there are local flood warnings for Tayside and Caithness and Sutherland.

Image copyright David Delday Image caption Christmas Day winds blew the roof off a barn in Birsay, Orkney, and knocked down a garden fence in the process

Image caption Gale-force winds are expected in parts of Scotland on Boxing Day

The Boxing Day blizzards are due to come at the end of a very mild Christmas Day.

Dyce in Aberdeenshire recorded a temperature of 15.1C, just shy of the record of 15.6C (60F) registered in Devon in 1920.

A gust of 85.5mph was recorded at Scalpay Bridge in the Outer Hebrides on Sunday, while at Castlebay in Barra speeds reached 74.9mph, the Western Isles Council said.

Emma Salter from the Met Office said: "In Scotland we have seen some quite strong gusts today already, 60mph winds, and some large waves too.

"That wind is due to strengthen tonight, and coupled with the snow it could be quite a difficult day tomorrow for people trying to get out and about, particularly the ferries and transport networks.

"There is the potential for blizzard conditions temporarily as well in that strong wind and snow."

Image copyright PA

