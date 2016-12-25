Scotland braced for second storm wave

Image caption Some ferry services were restricted on Saturday as high winds swept across the north of Scotland

Scotland is bracing itself for more disruption to travel and power supplies as a second wave of stormy weather approaches.

On Saturday, Storm Barbara battered northern parts of the country for a second day.

Winds are forecast to pick up again on Christmas Day after a lull, heralding the approach of Storm Conor.

Conor is expected to bring gusts of up to 90mph in northern areas on Boxing Day.

An amber "be prepared" warning has been issued for 26 December for the Highlands, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland, with high winds and heavy rain expected.

The Met Office warned of the potential for bridge closures, ferry delays, downed power cables and large waves affecting coastal areas.

Image caption Gale-force winds are expected in parts of Scotland on Boxing Day

It follows a second day of disruption as a result of Storm Barbara.

At its height the storm saw gusts of 83mph recorded at Sella Ness, Shetland, 79mph at Islay, Argyll and 76mph at Fair Isle, Shetland.

The strongest gust across exposed mountain sites was 117mph over Cairngorm in the Highlands.

Power had to be restored to more than 25,000 homes as the north west of Scotland and the Western Isles bore the brunt of high winds and lightning strikes.

Energy company SSE said the electricity distribution network in the north of Scotland had "stood up well to challenging conditions" during Storm Barbara.

On Saturday ferry services were disrupted and restrictions put in place on many bridges.

However, train services were largely unaffected, despite earlier warnings of high winds and wintry showers for Scotland's central belt and northwards.

Flood alerts were in place in parts of Tayside, Caithness and Sutherland, Orkney, Borders, Shetland, Skye and Lochaber and the Western Isles as well as flood warnings in Tayside.

'Potential impacts'

Scotland's Transport Minister Humza Yousaf has chaired a meeting of the Scottish government's resilience committee in preparation for the impact of Storm Conor.

He said: "As we see the tail-end of Storm Barbara, we are now looking towards Boxing Day and the potential impacts of Storm Conor.

"There has been some disruption to power in areas worst affected by the storm but energy companies have been working hard to restore supplies quickly and have been preparing with extra staff, equipment and welfare facilities in place."

He added: "The Scottish government's resilience team has been meeting throughout the past week to monitor the impact of the severe weather and will remain operational through Christmas Day, into Boxing Day, to make sure that the most reliable and relevant information is being communicated to people as early as possible."

People can call 105, a free new national phone line, if the weather damages their local power network and affects electricity supply.

The number is available to people in England, Scotland and Wales, regardless of their electricity supplier.

Check out the latest travel news for Scotland

Image copyright PA

Around the country

For the latest on the roads visit the BBC's travel news page and keep up to date with incidents and roadworks on the motorways here.

Around the country you can check for updates from:

Alternatively, for regular travel bulletins listen live to BBC Radio Scotland and follow @BBCTravelScot.

In times of severe disruption you can also follow the BBC Scotland severe weather Twitter list of key sources.

Below are a number of other traffic information sources.

Other links

Are you affected by Storm Barbara? If you have an experience you would like to share, or pictures of where you are, then share it with us in the following ways:

Email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways:

Send pictures/video to yourpics@bbc.co.uk

Upload your pictures / video here

Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay

Send an SMS or MMS to 61124 or +44 7624 800 100

Contact us on WhatsApp number +44 (0)7525 900971

Text us on 61124 or +44 7624 800 100 if you are outside the UK