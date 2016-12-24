Second storm brewing as 'Barbara' causes more disruption

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ferries were forced to remain berthed in Oban as Storm Barbara struck on Friday

Scotland is facing a second day of Storm Barbara disruption, as Storm Conor also closes in.

Rail, road and ferry travel are again expected to be hampered by gale-force winds of between 65 and 70mph on Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, an amber alert has been issued for the Northern Isles and part of north Caithness on Boxing Day.

The Met Office has named it Storm Conor and is forecasting winds possibly reaching 90mph in some areas.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Heavy rainfall has affected parts of Argyll

The highest recorded wind gust during Storm Barbara has been 85mph at Sella Ness in Shetland.

The Met Office now has yellow "be aware" warnings in place for high winds at the weekend and Monday and wintry showers and ice for large parts of Scotland on Saturday.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has five flood warnings in the Tayside area and eight flood alerts in parts of the Highlands, Orkney, Shetland, Western Isles, Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.

Energy company SSE said the electricity distribution network in the north of Scotland had "stood up well to challenging conditions" during Storm Barbara.

One of the worst affected areas was the Western Isles, where a lightning strike caused power cuts for about 13,000 customers on Lewis and Harris. SSE said all homes were reconnected within two hours.

As of 09:00, engineers had restored power to more than 21,000 homes. Only 762 homes remained off supply across the north of Scotland, in localised faults on Lewis, Jura and Shetland.

SSE said all faults had been allocated to engineers and power would be restored during the course of Christmas Eve.

'Safety a priority'

Dale Cargill, from SSE, added: "Our network has stood up well to the conditions but we won't be complacent and remain prepared to respond quickly to disruption to supplies, where it is safe to do so.

"The safety of our customers and engineers will remain a priority as we continue to respond to the impacts of Storm Barbara, particularly given the presence of lightning and continuing poor weather conditions.

"We are acutely aware of the time of year and the increasing concern this brings and would like to reassure our customers we will be doing all we can to keep disruption to a minimum."

SSE remains on yellow alert, with Storm Conor expected to bring more high winds and lightning across the Western Isles, north-west Highlands, Orkney and Shetland from Sunday into Monday.

Image caption Wind gusts could reach more than 80mph in the Northern Isles, and more than 60mph in other parts of Scotland on Boxing Day

Met Office warnings

Saturday: Two yellow warnings. Strong westerly winds will continue across northern Scotland before slowly easing during the afternoon. Gusts of 55-65mph are expected widely, with occasional gusts of 70mph across more exposed parts of the Scottish mainland. Shetland could see gusts of up to 80mph.

Two yellow warnings. Strong westerly winds will continue across northern Scotland before slowly easing during the afternoon. Gusts of 55-65mph are expected widely, with occasional gusts of 70mph across more exposed parts of the Scottish mainland. Shetland could see gusts of up to 80mph. Sunday: Three yellow warnings of wind have been issued for northern areas, as well as Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian and Borders. The Met Office says after a brief lull, winds will increase again to bring gusts of about 70mph to exposed coasts and hills, with the risk of 80mph later in the north of Shetland.

Three yellow warnings of wind have been issued for northern areas, as well as Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian and Borders. The Met Office says after a brief lull, winds will increase again to bring gusts of about 70mph to exposed coasts and hills, with the risk of 80mph later in the north of Shetland. Please be aware of the risk of disruption to transport and of large waves overtopping sea fronts.

Monday: Two amber warnings about winds gusting to 80mph, and possibly 90mph, have been issued for the far north and Northern Isles in particular. The winds are expected to ease through Boxing Day afternoon.

Two amber warnings about winds gusting to 80mph, and possibly 90mph, have been issued for the far north and Northern Isles in particular. The winds are expected to ease through Boxing Day afternoon. There is potential for renewed travel disruption (for example bridge closures and ferry delays), disruption to power supplies, as well as large waves affecting coastal areas.

Yellow warnings of high winds have been issued for much of the rest of Scotland.

The Met Office has been regularly updating the warnings. For updates go to the Met Office website.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has flood alerts in place in many parts of Scotland.

Network Rail warned that some train services will be affected. ScotRail has listed the services it expects to be disrupted.

