Police Scotland's #HipHopCops tweeters win award

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A visit by Kanye West to Skye inspired a pun-filled tweet from @LochaberSkyePol

A cheeky Police Scotland Twitter account run from the Highlands has been recognised at the UK-wide Police Tweet Awards.

@LochabSkyePol was named best tweeting corporate police account.

The account is used by officers in Lochaber and Skye to post community safety messages.

But it is also well-known for tongue-in-cheek tweets including one about US hip hop artist Kanye West's visit to Skye with the hashtag #HipHopCops.

The music artist was in the island to shoot a new video, according to newspaper and media reports at the time in April.

Image copyright Twitter

Officers using Police Scotland's Lochaber and Skye Twitter account tweeted a pun-filled message shortly after the media stories appeared.

The officers signed off with #HipHopCops.

The tweet made reference to West's wife Kim Kardashian and her reality TV show Keeping up with the Kardashians.

It read: "Out in your #Kardashin around #Skye this summer? We'll be #KeepingUp with you so #Kanye please drive sensibly? #OpRoute #HipHopCops".

A few months earlier, @LochabSkyePol tweeted a warning to an alleged offender.

The tweet read: "If you get back to your house tonight on #Skye and realise your cocaine is missing - we have it in the police station #WeNeedAWord."