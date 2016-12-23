Scotland braced for Storm Barbara's blast of wind

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Winds are forecast to be a potential problem for much of the country

Scotland has been warned to expect very strong winds throughout Friday, with the possibility of structural damage.

The yellow "be aware" warning issued by the Met Office forecasts gusts of 60-70 mph as being possible over most of the country.

A higher level orange "be prepared" warning has been issued for the Northern Isles, the Western Isles and Northwest Scotland.

It suggests gusts of 80-90 mph are likely in the afternoon and evening.

The Met Office suggests the wind, caused by Storm Barbara, could disrupt power lines, force the cancellation of ferries and lead to restrictions on some bridges.

The wind is likely to ease on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day

But a further period of wind and rain is forecast from the early hours of Christmas Day until Boxing Day morning.

The Met Office said gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely to occur quite widely, locally up to 70 mph.

Restrictions are possible on exposed bridges

There is a lower likelihood of gusts exceeding 80 mph across the far north of the mainland and the Northern Isles.

Forecasters added that heavy rain in the West Highlands combined with snow melt may lead to rising river levels.

Warnings

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has flood alerts in place in many parts of Scotland.

Network Rail has warned that some train services will be affected.

They include a reduced service between Glasgow and Oban.

A similar reduction in services will apply between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh, as well as Inverness to Wick.

ScotRail has listed the services it expects to be disrupted.

Image copyright PA

Around the country

