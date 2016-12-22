Storm Barbara amber warning updated

Media caption Scotland is braced for Storm Barbara

The Met Office has updated a warning of bad weather for the weekend, during and after Storm Barbara.

An amber "be prepared" warning for the worst of the high winds now covers Friday only, while previously it included up to 06:00 on Christmas Eve.

The Met Office said the most damaging winds were now forecast for the north of Scotland and not such a wide area as previously expected.

However, areas affected could experience winds gusting to 90mph.

Ahead of the arrival of the expected storm, snow has been falling over large areas of the Highlands.

Some of the heaviest snowfalls have been in the Cairngorms, the scene of an accident on the A9 in which three people were injured and taken to hospital in Inverness for treatment.

Places covered by the amber warning include the Western Isles, Orkney, Shetland and the far north and north west coasts of the Highlands.

A yellow "be aware" warning is in place for the rest of Scotland and large parts of the rest of the UK on Friday.

The winds are expected to ease for most places on Saturday but a yellow "be aware" warning of strong winds is in place for the far north, Lewis, Orkney and Shetland.

A more wider covering yellow warning is in place for Christmas Day and Monday morning.