From the section

The Scottish Avalanche Information Service has come to the end of its first week of its latest season assessing for the hazard in Scotland's highest mountains.

Every winter, the service (SAIS) provides reports for Lochaber, Glen Coe, Northern Cairngorms, Southern Cairngorms, Torridon and Creag Meagaidh.

And, as images taken by the various SAIS teams show, conditions have been changing quickly in the hills.

Image copyright SAIS Southern Cairngorms Image caption SAIS Southern Cairngorms team dog on 20 December

Image copyright SAIS Lochaber Image caption Coire na Ciste, Ben Nevis, on 20 December

Image copyright SAIS Lochaber Image caption Coire na Ciste on 21 December

Image copyright SAIS Creag Meagaidh Image caption Coire a Chriochairein on 20 December

Image copyright SAIS Creag Meagaidh Image caption Coire a Chriochairein on 21 December

Image copyright SAIS Torridon Image caption A pink sky over the Achnashellach hills from Torridon

Image copyright SAIS Torridon Image caption A dusting of snow on Liathach on 21 December

Image copyright SAIS Southern Cairngorms Image caption A snow fence in the Southern Cairngorms

Image copyright SAIS Northern Cairngorms Image caption Coire an t' Sneachda in the Northern Cairngorms

Image copyright SAIS Glencoe Image caption Buachaille Etive Mor on the left, looking down toward Glen Coe in a picture taken by SAIS Glencoe on 22 December