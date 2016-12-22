One person taken to hospital after crash at Slochd Summit

At least one person has been injured and taken to hospital following a two-vehicle accident on the A9, police have said.

The crash at the Slochd Summit, south of Inverness, shut the road at the scene for several hours before it was partially reopened later.

The emergency services were alerted to the accident, which followed snow fall in the area, at about 09:30.

While the road was closed a 60-mile diversion was put in place.