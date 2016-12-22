Lewis-based Norgrove charity supports Afghan women climbers

Image copyright Linda Norgrove Foundation Image caption The Linda Norgrove Foundation is supporting Ascend, a project for young women mountaineers

A charity set up in memory of a Scots aid worker killed in Afghanistan six years ago is supporting young Afghan women who want to take up climbing.

Linda Norgrove, from Lewis, had been working in Afghanistan when she was seized by rebels in September 2010.

She was killed during a rescue attempt by US special forces.

Linda Norgrove Foundation is helping Ascend, a project that teaches mountaineering skills to young women in Afghanistan.

Last year, Ascend supported a team of 13 women climbed three peaks over 16,000 feet, including one previously unclimbed mountain which they subsequently named.

As they did not have enough boots for everyone, the women climbed in two teams, one getting use of the boots before swapping over so the others could go up.

Image copyright Linda Norgrove Foundation Image caption Linda Norgrove with her parents on a climbing trip in Uganda

Linda's mother, Lorna Norgrove, said: "We were hugely impressed by what this project is doing for women's empowerment in Afghanistan. News of their achievements has already reached more than 4 million Afghan women and the project is changing the lives of these young women for ever.

"I think the project particularly resonated with us because as a family we are all keen hillwalkers and climbers.

"We know Linda would have loved this project and we're sure that it will appeal to the many people in the UK who enjoy climbing the hills and mountains. We take for granted the freedom to climb the hills, but this is something which can change lives for these young women in Afghanistan."

The Lewis-based foundation raise funds for projects that benefit women and children in Afghanistan.