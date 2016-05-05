Image copyright Paul and Suzanne Goodsell Image caption Stormtrooper Ashley Broomhall with bride Suzanne Goodsell, second left, and her bridesmaids

A Star Wars fan completed a challenge to climb Britain's highest peaks while dressed as a stormtrooper - then gatecrashed a Star Wars wedding.

Ashley Broomhall, 28, from Whitchurch in Shropshire, walked up and down England's Scafell Pike on Wednesday in four-and-a-half hours.

He tackled Snowdon in Wales and Ben Nevis in Scotland last year.

After descending Scafell Pike, he came across a hotel where the themed wedding was taking place and was invited in.

Image copyright Ashley Broomhall Image caption Mr Broomhall in stormtrooper costume during walk up Scafell Pike

Mr Broomhall is a member of Star Wars costuming club the 501st UK Garrison and did his treks in aid of cancer charities, said: "It was Star Wars themed and all they had to show for it was a blow-up stormtrooper and Darth Vader.

"They could not believe their luck as a stormtrooper just simply walked on in.

"I went into full UK Garrison stormtrooper mode and rushed in to save the day and pose for pictures with the groom and then bride who were just about to get married, and made their day just that little bit special.

"Then I had a pint on the house."

The couple - Paul and Suzanne Goodsell - were celebrating their wedding with friends and family at the Wasdale Head Inn, near Gosforth, when Mr Broomhall appeared in the hotel's car park.

Mr Goodsell was diagnosed with cancer a year ago and given the all-clear in January.

Image copyright Ashley Broomhall Image caption Mr Broomhall at the summit of Scafell Pike

Mr Broomhall, a seasoned walker of Scotland's hills and mountains, set himself the three peaks challenge to raise money for Cancer Research UK and Lingen Davies Cancer Relief Fund.

His mother Janet has had treatment for cancer and his aunt Sue Toms, of Cornwall, is about to have an operation for breast cancer.

Last year, Mr Broomhall did 3,560ft (1,085m) Snowdon in Snowdonia and then 4,406ft (1,344m) Ben Nevis near Fort William.

At 3,208ft (978m) Scafell Pike in the Lake District was the smallest of the peaks, but Mr Broomhall did not manage to return from its summit in one piece.

He said: "The only downside of the whole day was that at some point my thermal detonator slipped off my belt and is currently somewhere on Scafell Pike."