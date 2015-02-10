Image caption A poll was due to be held following the death of councillor Kenny Murray

A local authority by-election planned for March will no longer go ahead after only one person came forward to stand as a candidate.

The poll was to be held to elect a new councillor to the Western Isle ward of An Taobh Siar agus Nis following the death of Kenny Murray in December.

Mr Murray, 64, became a councillor in 2007 and was re-elected in 2012.

Alistair Maclennan, an independent, has been declared as the new councillor by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

The by-election was to be held on 12 March.

Tributes were paid last month to Mr Murray, who had lived in Shawbost on the west side of Lewis.

Council convener Norman A Macdonald described him as "a good man" who had been "a very active participant in all of the comhairle's processes".

Mr Murray was a keen sportsman and had been involved in shinty and the Lewis and Harris Sports Council.