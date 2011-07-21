Image caption It has been alleged the eggs included those of tawny owls and vultures

A 51-year-old man accused of buying and selling hundreds of eggs of rare birds is to face trial.

Keith Liddell is alleged to have bought or offered for sale 202 eggs, including those of Egyptian vultures and tawny owls from August 2004 to June 2009.

He has also been accused of having 136 wild birds' eggs at his Inverness on 24 June 2009. He denies the charges.

At Inverness Sheriff Court, Sheriff Ian Abercrombie set four days for the trial in December.

There will be a preliminary hearing to be called on 8 November.

Mr Liddell has been accused of purchasing, offering to purchase, keep for sale or transport for sale, all for commercial gain, eggs from a number of endangered species.

He also faces a further charge of being in possession of wild birds' eggs at his home.