Multiple sclerosis nurse for the Western Isles

A nurse dedicated to providing care to multiple sclerosis (MS) patients is to be appointed on the Western Isles.

The MS Society has agreed to fund the post for nine months on the understanding NHS Western Isles will continue to finance it.

NHS Western Isles had tried unsuccessfully to secure funding for the nurse from the Scottish government.

The MS Society said the appointment would mean there was a nurse on every health board in Scotland.

