Lance Armstrong tweets invite for Dornoch bike ride

Hundreds of people have taken part in cycling legend Lance Armstrong's open invitation on Twitter for a bike ride in Dornoch, Sutherland.

The 30-mile (48km) round route started at The Eagle Pub in the town at about 1700 BST.

The seven-times Tour de France winner has held Twitter rides before in Los Angeles, Dublin, Paisley and Adelaide - where about 4,000 riders turned out.

After the event he thanked Scotland and the "1,000 plus" who came to Dornoch.

About 2200 BST on Saturday he had tweeted: "I feel a twitter ride coming on."

Small roads, no cars, and beautiful terrain Lance Armstrong

A few minutes later he said: "Alright Scotland - it's on. Twitter ride! Meet 5pm tomorrow (Sunday) in Dornoch (Sutherland County) at The Eagle Pub. 30-mile loop."

Earlier in the day he had described a 35-mile ride in and around Sutherland.

He said: "Small roads, no cars, and beautiful terrain."

Police said about 300 people took part in the event.

At 1840 BST Lance Armstrong tweeted: "Thanks Scotland for coming out for a little ride. To the 1000+ who came over Dornoch - you rock! Keep ridin'..."

He also thanked the local police for their help.

In 2009, the American former professional road-racing cyclist organised a Twitter ride around Paisley in Renfrewshire.

About 300 people turned out for the event - including Scottish former cycling champion, Graeme Obree.

Lance Armstrong's success in the sport was seen as particularly remarkable as he had undergone several treatments for testicular cancer after being diagnosed at the age of 25.