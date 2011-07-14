Hitch hike pair visit more than 100 Scottish islands

Image caption Jim Campbell, left, and Brian Ferguson used the trip to raise money for the RNLI

Two men who set themselves the challenge of visiting as many Scottish islands as possible in 14 days have reached their final destination.

Jim Campbell, 39, and Brian Ferguson, 38, both from Leith, Edinburgh, dubbed their venture HitchHop and raised money for the RNLI.

The pair travelled between islands using ferries, but also hitched lifts over sea and land.

Their journey ended at the Butt of Lewis on the Western Isles.

Mr Ferguson, a journalist, had said he and his colleague had hoped to reach at least 30 islands if the weather was good.

However, according to their updates on the micro blogging site Twitter, they set foot on more than 100.