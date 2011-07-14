HMS Sutherland left Highlands for Libya Nato operation

Image caption HMS Sutherland left Invergordon a day sooner than had been scheduled

A warship that cut short a visit to a Highlands port has been involved in operations off Libya's coast.

HMS Sutherland was in Invergordon in March to be given the freedom of the county of Sutherland.

It left the port a day earlier than expected but at the time the Royal Navy would not comment on the reason why.

The navy has now confirmed the frigate was first involved in an amphibious exercise in the Mediterranean before being diverted to Libya.

Warships have been blockading Libyan ports as part of Nato operations against Col Muammar Gaddafi and his forces.

HMS Sutherland has now been moved onto a maritime security role in the Middle East.