Student who fell 400m on Ben Nevis wins UHI award

Image caption Sian Carlin broke bones in the fall which happened in January

A Dundee woman who survived a 400m (1,312ft) fall while returning from a climb on Tower Ridge, Ben Nevis, has won a student of the year award.

Adventure tourism student Sian Carlin, 18, was seriously injured in the accident but went onto to achieve top grades in her first year of studies.

Miss Carlin has been named West Highland College's student of the year.

The Fort William college is part of the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI).

'Indomitable spirit'

Miss Carlin had been climbing with friends on Ben Nevis in January this year when she had her accident.

Her injuries included broken bones and she was in hospital for four weeks, followed by two months recovering at home.

In April, Miss Carlin, a former pupil at Dundee's Morgan Academy, returned to college and resumed her studies.

The college's Dr Peter Varley said: "Her indomitable spirit shone through and she attended our recent open day, still on crutches, full of beans and chatting happily about her experiences on the course.

"She has a fantastic attitude to her studies and showed real dedication to get back to work so quickly after her accident."