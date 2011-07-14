Wrong tree in Inverness landscaping dispute

Use of the wrong kind of tree was among issues identified by a planning official looking into a row over the landscaping at a housing development.

Developer RF More (Properties) Ltd had appealed against an enforcement notice served by Highland Council.

The council alleged there had been a breach of planning control at the scheme at Wester Inshes, in Inverness.

The official, who was appointed by the Scottish government, has refused the company's appeal.

The reporter's decision has been published on the Directorate for Planning and Environmental Appeals website.

Flash flood

A hearing was held in June last year into allegations about landscaping at the development.

The reporter also visited the site and noted four sycamore trees, a species not approved for the scheme, had been planted and also bare patches of grass and dead or dying hedge plants.

RF More (Properties) said there had been damage caused by a flash flood, fly tipping and vandalism by children.

The planning official noted that the enforcement notice requiring the company to comply with planning conditions on the landscaping was not served properly.

However, he said this had not caused substantial prejudice against the developer.