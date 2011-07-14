Tall ships to arrive in Ullapool in the Highlands

Image caption The Christian Radich will be among the tall ships visiting Ullapool

Twelve boats participating in the Tall Ships Races are to start arriving in Ullapool on their journey up the Scottish coast.

Ocean Spirit was expected to arrive at the Highland village later with a further seven ships arriving on Friday and four on Saturday.

Harbour master Kevin Peach said there could be eight boats in Ullapool's 100-year-old harbour at any one time.

Vessels expected include the Christian Radich, Wylde Swan and the Gloria.

The Tall Ships left Greenock on Tuesday on their way to the Western Isles and then Shetland, where the next they will gather next week.

The 57 ships are stopping at various ports around the coast on their way to Lerwick.

It is the first time Ullapool has been a destination for the ships.

To help control numbers, spectators have been asked to buy £2 pier passes.

Tickets for Saturday have sold out, but there were still passes available for Friday.

On Saturday, 2,500 people are expected to attend.

Tickets for music events on Friday and Saturday have also sold out.