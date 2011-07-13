Gaelic media reports 'unfair' says Aberdeen professor

A language professor has said some sections of the Scottish media's coverage of Gaelic has gone beyond fair comment and good taste.

Prof Kenneth MacKinnon, of the University of Aberdeen, studied newspaper clippings for a year.

He said on occasions reporting on public spending on Gaelic degenerated into inaccuracy, prejudice and mockery.

Prof MacKinnon said organisations set up to promote the language should stand up for Gaelic speakers.

The honorary professor in language planning and development at Aberdeen's Celtic department has written papers on attitudes towards Gaelic.

Following his latest research of the Scottish media, he said: "They probably think they are quite at liberty to be let loose on Gaelic where they wouldn't be allowed to say the same thing about minority communities within our society."

He added: "It goes beyond fair comment and it very often goes beyond good taste as well."