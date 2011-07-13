Body of Westhill teacher found in Glen Shiel

Teams searching for an overdue hillwalker in Glen Shiel in Kintail have found his body.

Police named the man as William Johnston, 63, a retired head teacher from Westhill, near Aberdeen.

Mr Johnston was reported overdue from a trek to the South Cluanie Ridge at 2227 BST on Monday.

Kintail Mountain Rescue Team, a helicopter and two dogs and their handlers from the Search and Rescue Dogs Association looked for him.

The body of Mr Johnston - formerly rector of Aberdeen Grammar School - was found near Am Fraoch-choire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A helicopter took the body to the MacKinnon Memorial Hospital on Skye.