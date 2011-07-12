Blue tits make nest in Boat of Garten cigarette bin

Image caption Jason Thorpe managed to photograph the blue tits in the ash tray

A family of blue tits is being reared inside a bin used for discarding cigarette ends.

Smokers have been asked to avoid the ash tray bolted next to the entrance to a new community hall in Boat of Garten in the Cairngorms National Park.

The tits are small enough to fit through slots in the bin, which has a hand-written sign warning of the nest.

Jason Thorpe has captured pictures of adult birds bringing back insects to feed their chicks in the bin.