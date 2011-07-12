Highlands & Islands

Blue tits make nest in Boat of Garten cigarette bin

Blue tit at bin. Pic: Jason Thorpe
Image caption Jason Thorpe managed to photograph the blue tits in the ash tray

A family of blue tits is being reared inside a bin used for discarding cigarette ends.

Smokers have been asked to avoid the ash tray bolted next to the entrance to a new community hall in Boat of Garten in the Cairngorms National Park.

The tits are small enough to fit through slots in the bin, which has a hand-written sign warning of the nest.

Jason Thorpe has captured pictures of adult birds bringing back insects to feed their chicks in the bin.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites