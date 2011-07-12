Dingwall's ZetCars mobility scooter idea wins funding

Image caption Anni Telford of Hour Time, one of the winning projects

High-speed mobility scooters powered by batteries recharged by renewable energy is among six ideas to win money from an awards scheme aimed at over 50s.

ZetCars in Dingwall has secured a share of £100,000 from the National Endowment for Science, Technology and the Arts' (Nesta) Age Unlimited Scotland 2011.

Projects in Newton Stewart, Aberdeen, Stonehaven, Sutherland and Aviemore have also won funding.

The awards were set up to recognise schemes that benefit communities.

Hour Time in Newton Stewart brings together groups within Galloway who then share their skills and talents.

Footprints Aberdeen is a web based social enterprise aimed at stimulating older peoples' interest in computers.

'Positive environment'

Stonehaven's Howe o' the Mearns Heritage researches and publishes the history of the seaside town and surrounding area.

The Log Cabin in Sutherland's Borgie Forest has been described as "an exciting and hospitable meeting place" for the local community.

Also winning funding was Aviemore's Community Cafe which will be set up in a church.

Jackie McKenzie, Nesta's head of innovation programmes in Scotland, said: "We believe the over 50s have the experience, knowledge and skills that can be applied to anything.

"We were looking for people who had the spark of an idea about creating a more positive environment for people in their community, the skills to create a project supporting isolated people in their community and the experience to motivate others to get involved."