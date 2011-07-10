Castle Stuart Scottish Open golf finishes after washout

Image caption Luke Donald carded a final-day score of 63 to clinch the title

The final Scottish Open golf round has taken place after play was wiped out on Saturday by storms.

Torrential downpours caused flooding and a landslip at the Castle Stuart links course on the Moray Firth course, near Inverness.

The 78 golfers taking part resumed play early on Sunday. They played three rounds instead of four.

World number one Luke Donald won the event, but Colin Montgomerie failed to qualify for next week's Open.

Organisers The European Tour said there was still some rain at the Scottish Open on Sunday, but it was great to see action after a 36-hour delay.

Conditions were so bad that there was no public parking at Castle Stuart, because the facilities had become unsuitable for vehicles.

Ground staff worked over Saturday to clear a small landslip which had blocked the first fairway, after thunder storms on Friday night.

Image caption Rain flooded the course and swept trees across the first fairway

Rain continued throughout the day and a decision not to play was taken in the evening after the Open had already been cut to three rounds.

After play resumed on Sunday, competitor Peter Hanson said it was good to get some golf in again.

He said: "I feel for the people who have been out here working on this golf course for two days now.

"They've done a great job, the golf course is very playable and it's good fun being back out here."