Yvonne Lambert jailed for stabbing ex-partner

Image caption Yvonne Lambert had denied killing Mr McLaughlin

A 34-year-old woman has been jailed for six years at the High Court in Edinburgh for the culpable homicide of her former partner.

Yvonne Lambert, of Inverness, stabbed former Royal Scots soldier David McLaughlan, 44, at his home in the city on 14 July 2010.

They had earlier rowed about him leaving their children at home alone while he went out drinking.

Lambert had denied killing father-of-three Mr McLaughlan.

Judge Lady Stacey, said excessive alcohol consumption may have played a part in Lambert's actions.

She added: "I accept that your remorse is genuine, but you do not need me to tell you that you will have to live for the rest of your life with the knowledge that your reckless and wicked action has taken the life of a man who was only in his 40s and caused grief and disruption in other people's lives, including your children."

At Lambert's trial the jury delivered a unanimous verdict of guilty on a charge of culpable homicide, reduced from murder, after almost two hours of deliberation.

The court had heard that the pair had a drunken row and this argument led to police being called to Mr McLaughlan's house, where Lambert was detained.

She was later released and returned to his home where they had a struggle with a knife resulting in her stabbing him.