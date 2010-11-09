Work has begun to extend a section of dual carriageway on the A9 in the Highlands.

John Paul Construction was appointed to complete the £10.4m contract for the Transport Scotland-funded project at Crubenmore last month.

The work will see the dual carriageway south of Newtonmore in Glen Truim extended by 1.9 miles (3.2km).

Construction is expected to be complete by summer 2011. The A9 is being dualled from Perth on a phased basis.

It is anticipated that by extending the dual carriageway, the scheme will provide more overtaking opportunities in both directions and reduce journey times as well as the number of convoys on the route.

Transport Minister Stewart Stevenson said: "These works will not only bring employment for local people, but also significant safety and economic benefits to communities and businesses across Scotland."