A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a teenager was stabbed during a large-scale disturbance in Glasgow.

A police helicopter and officers, including those on horseback, were called to Kelvingrove Park, in the west end of the city, just after 20:00 on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital.

The teenager's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.