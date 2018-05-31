Teenager arrested after Kelvingrove Park stabbing
- 31 May 2018
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a teenager was stabbed during a large-scale disturbance in Glasgow.
A police helicopter and officers, including those on horseback, were called to Kelvingrove Park, in the west end of the city, just after 20:00 on Wednesday.
A Police Scotland spokesman said a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital.
The teenager's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.