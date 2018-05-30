Glasgow 2018 festival programme unveiled

Image caption Glasgow's George Square will be at the heart of the festival

A "truly European" festival will help mark the new European Championships being held in Glasgow in August.

The festival will see hundreds of events across the city, involving about 3,700 artists and performers.

Highlights include a performance by electro dance duo Orbital and a mass karaoke night in George Square, Glasgow City Council said.

The 11-day European Championships is a multi-sport event that is being co-hosted with Berlin.

Glasgow Council said George Square would be at the "beating heart" of Festival 2018, with Scottish food and drink on offer and a chance to catch up on the day's sporting action on big screens.

Joint events will also be taking place in Glasgow and Berlin, with the two cities establishing a "ground-breaking" cultural partnership, the council said.

The opening party will be held in George Square on 1 August, with performances from The Ayoub Sisters, Sacred Paws and C Duncan.

'Special moment'

Celtic Connections will close the championships and festival with an evening of Scottish and world music in George Square on 12 August.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "Through this inclusive and innovative programme, Festival 2018, is an excellent platform to showcase Scotland's talent and strengthen connections - both at home and internationally.

"There will be something for everyone and people can have a great day or evening out during the championships.

"The Festival 2018 Carnival Procession that is taking place on the first Saturday will be a very special moment when community groups from across Scotland come together to weave through the streets of Glasgow, rubbing shoulders with home-grown and international performers."

About 3,000 athletes will travel to Scotland to take part in the sporting events, with a further 1,500 competing in Berlin.

Glasgow City Council's depute leader, David McDonald said: "George Square has been the venue for some incredible art and entertainment over many decades - and Festival 2018 will again welcome huge crowds as the Merchant City Festival gets underway nearby.

"As a Unesco City of Music, Glasgow is incredibly proud of its vibrant and world-class musical landscape and it's fantastic to see that the Festival 2018 music programme brings together so many of its talented artists."