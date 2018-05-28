Man's death in Drumchapel wood 'unexplained'
- 28 May 2018
The body of a man has been found in a wood in the Drumchapel area of Glasgow.
Police said it was discovered near Southdeen Road on Sunday.
The death is being treated as unexplained.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of death.