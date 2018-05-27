Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was followed off the bus at the Calderwood Square stop

A 15-year-old girl has been attacked by a man who followed her off a bus before dragging her to the ground.

The girl was attacked near Aikman Place in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, at about 23:15 on Friday.

Police Scotland said she had been followed off the No 18 First Bus at the Calderwood Square stop before being assaulted.

She struggled and screamed, alerting her parents who were nearby. They ran to help her as the attacker fled.

The suspect is described as being aged between 20 and 40, 5ft 9in tall, of stocky build, with ginger hair and black-rimmed glasses.

He was wearing a red hoodie, a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Det Con Pamela Bannister said: "This abhorrent individual preyed on a teenage girl who had simply been making her way home from seeing friends and it is absolutely vital that we find him.

"I would appeal to anyone who was on the No 18 First Bus or in the area around the time of the incident, and may have seen a man matching the above description, to please get in touch.

"Additional patrols will be in the area to provide reassurance to the local community and anyone with concerns is welcome to approach our officers who will be happy to assist."