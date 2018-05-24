Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The last sighting of Alison McAllister was at the canal bank near Cleveden Road in Maryhill

A man has been charged with raping a woman on the same day she was found dead near a canal.

Alison McAllister's body was discovered in Maryhill, Glasgow, near the Forth and Clyde Canal on 20 March.

Police Scotland said the death of the 56-year-old from Summerston was being treated as unexplained.

Officers said a 33-year-old man had been arrested and charged with a serious sexual assault against Ms McAllister on 20 March.

He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court later.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious sexual assault of a 56-year-old woman near the Forth and Clyde Canal on March 20.

"Police continue to investigate the death of the 56-year-old woman, which remains unexplained at this time."