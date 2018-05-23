Image copyright Iain McLellan/Spindrift Photo Agency Image caption Dr Khalid Jamal claimed his sexual contact with the women was consensual

A doctor has been convicted of raping a teenager and sexually assaulting another woman.

Khalid Jamal, 45, met the women on a dating website and took them to his house where he invited them to look at his pet fish in his bedroom.

Jamal claimed the sexual contact he had with both women in 2013 and 2016 was consensual but a jury found him guilty.

He was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing next month.

The High Court in Glasgow heard the first woman, now 27, had been out with Jamal on a number of occasions.

But on Christmas Eve 2013 she was attacked by him while he tried to persuade her to have sex.

He only stopped when she convinced him she would come back to his flat on Great Western Road, Glasgow, the next day if he did.

The witness described the experience as "really scary" and said he drove her home in a car ride that was "really eerie, totally silent".

She added: "I just felt lucky, I was lucky nothing worse happened."

The jury heard his second victim, then 19, was taken to his house, described as a "cabin" in Balloch, West Dunbartonshire, where he raped her, between April and May 2016.

Jamal told his second victim he was 24 and on their first date picked her up in Glasgow city centre.

'No initial concerns'

Back at his house, she initially had no concerns but Jamal suggested they went to his bedroom, where there was room for them to both sit down.

Jurors heard he stripped off in front of her and after she moved away from him on his bed, he pushed her down and raped her.

She told how she shouted at him and he told her: "It's fine."

The teenager screamed at him to get off then "gave up trying to fight him" until the attack came to an end.

He then took her home and she later sent him a message saying she didn't want to speak to him because he had hurt her.

The teenager saw him again months later in September, when Jamal - who has been suspended by the General Medical Council - promised to drive her home from a night out.

Instead, after claiming he had "a shot of alcohol" and couldn't take her home, he drove her to his Parkhead flat and attacked her.

Advocate depute Stewart Ronnie in his speech to the jury said that with both girls there was some sort of conversation about "come and see his fish".

Jamal denied the charges and claimed any sexual contact with the women was consensual.

In his police interview he told officers he was a doctor, although not currently working, and "wanted to help people".

Judge Johanna Johnston QC deferred sentence on Jamal until next month and remanded him in custody.