Large blaze at former leisure centre

Firefighters have been dealing with a large fire at a former leisure centre in West Dunbartonshire.

Scottish Fire and Rescue teams were called to the Play Drome at 02:20 on Wednesday.

Nine fire engines attended the incident in Chalmers Street, Clydebank. Two crews remain at the scene to ensure the site remains dampened down.

There are no reports of any injuries. A spokeswoman said crews would remain at the scene for some time.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were called to reports of a large fire in a former leisure centre at 2.20am on Wednesday.

"Nine fire engines were mobilised. They are still at the scene and are expected to remain for some time."