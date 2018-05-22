Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption John Sharp Snr died at a flat in Greenock

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his 78-year-old father at a flat in Greenock.

John Sharp, 48, is alleged to have murdered John Sharp Snr by repeatedly inflicting blunt force injuries to his head and body and compressing his neck.

Mr Sharp was pronounced dead at the scene in Ann Street on 9 January.

His son is also accused of resisting arrest and head-butting a police officer at Greenock police station. He denies all the charges against him.

Mr Sharp Jnr will face trial at the High Court in Glasgow later this year.