Police probe reports of gun being fired at car in Glasgow
Police are investigating reports of a gun being fired at a car in the Craigton area of Glasgow.
Officers were called to Torbreck Street, close to its junction with Bunessan Street, just before 13:00 on Monday.
Several members of the public reported hearing what they believed to be a gun being fired in the area at the time.
It follows the attempted murder of a man who was shot at as he sat in his car in the city's Scotstoun on Sunday.
No-one is believed to have been injured in the latest incident.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 12.55pm, police were called to a report of a damaged car on Torbreck Street near to Bunessan Street in Glasgow.
"Several members of the public reported hearing what they believed to be a firearm being discharged around the time of the incident.
"Forensic examinations are ongoing to confirm whether or not a firearm was involved.
"Police have received no reports of anyone being injured as a result of the incident. Inquiries are continuing."