Image copyright Michael Corr Image caption The mural will be on show until Sunday at Barras Art and Design

A mural of Scott Hutchison was unveiled in Glasgow this weekend.

Artist Michael Corr's tribute to the singer will be on show BAaD (Barras Art and Design) until Sunday after being first shown during Scottish Street Food Festival.

The artist said he wanted to make a tribute to the Frightened Rabbit singer who died on 10 May.

He said: "I knew that I wanted to create something colourful and expressive for Scott."

He added: "I was grateful to have a big space to create the piece. I have a small painting studio so I was glad to have the opportunity to work on Scott's portrait at this scale.

"My wife Nikki helped paint the squares and a wee girl asked to help too. I gave her a bit of Scott's shirt to colour in."

When asked to create some art for the festival he knew that it would be a tribute to Scott Hutchison after being given control over the subject.

Created over two days, the installation of the singer was put in place by the artist to remember Scott Hutchison's music career and what his words meant to others.

'Beautiful tribute'

Mr Corr said: "I first saw Scott perform an acoustic set at a tiny barber's shop in Dundee around 2012 and immediately connected with Frightened Rabbit's honest lyrics.

"He sang about things that we'd all been through and made us feel like we weren't alone in it."

The band described the artwork as "beautiful".

On Instagram they said: "This is such a beautiful tribute to Scott. I can't wait to go see it this week. Thank you Michael. Thank you so much."

The artist hopes that a permanent home for the mural can be found, so it can be kept as a memorial to the signer.

He said: "We need to remember Scott and how much he gave to us all.

"There's been such a positive response to the artwork- a genuine outpouring of love for Scott."

The mural can be viewed at BAaD (Barras Art and Design) and will be open from Tuesday - Sunday this week from 10am to midnight.