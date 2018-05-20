A man is critically ill in hospital and two other people were injured during a disturbance at a flat in Glasgow.

Police were called to Colston Road in the Springburn area at about 04:30 on Saturday.

An attack on a 39-year-old man is being treated as attempted murder. He was in a critical but stable condition at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

A 44-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were also taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

Police Scotland said enquiries were continuing.