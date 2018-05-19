Image copyright Renfrewshire Council

Thousands of people have descended on Paisley to see more than 130 of the world's best pipe bands battle it out in the British championships.

More than 4,000 pipers and drummers - some from as far afield as Denmark - gathered on St James Playing Fields.

It was the third year in a row that the championships were held in Paisley.

The town will host them for another three years, building on the momentum after missing out in its UK City of Culture 2021 bid.

Handing out the prizes as event chieftain Renfrewshire's Provost Lorraine Cameron, said it had been a "wonderful family day out".

"It brings with it a massive audience from the length and breadth of Scotland and internationally, and that influx of visitors is worth a six-figure amount for the local economy," she added.

"Today was also a chance for those visitors to explore Paisley and all it has to offer - hosting events like this is helping to establish us as a key destination within Scotland.

"It was also great to see our own school pupils get the experience of competing as part of a major championships - and showcase the musical talent we have here in Renfrewshire."

Ian Embelton, chief executive of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, said it was "top class competition", kicking of the annual calendar of major piping events.

He added: "Once again, Paisley and Renfrewshire made a great host and we look forward to bringing the event back here over the next three years."