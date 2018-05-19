Arrest over alleged farmhouse 'machete' raid
- 19 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery where a machete was allegedly used to threaten a family.
The incident took place at a farmhouse near East Kilbride at about 04:00 on 14 April.
A couple and their son were woken by smashing glass at Castlehill Farm, Kittochside, and told police they were robbed by four men.
Police said a 27-year-old man had been arrested and is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.