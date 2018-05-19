Glasgow & West Scotland

Man dies after Larkhall station car crash

  • 19 May 2018
Image caption The car crashed through barriers on Caledonian Road

A man has died after his car crashed through a fence and landed on the platform of a railway station.

The black Vauxhall Corsa crashed through a perimeter fence at Larkhall Station in South Lanarkshire at about 14:40 on Friday

The vehicle crossed Caledonian Road, travelled down a grass embankment and came to a stop on the platform, just feet from the track.

The 78-year-old driver was taken to Wishaw General Hospital but later died.

Sgt John Tait, of Motherwell Road Policing Unit, said: "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area yesterday who either witnessed the collision, or seen a black Vauxhall Corsa on King Street prior to the collision.

"We would also ask anyone with any dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

