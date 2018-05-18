Car crashes onto train platform in Lanarkshire
- 18 May 2018
A man has been taken to hospital after his car crashed through a fence and landed on a railway platform.
The incident happened at about 14:40 on Friday when a vehicle crashed through a perimeter fence at Larkhall Station in Caledonian Road.
It travelled down a grass embankment, coming to a stop on the platform, feet from the train track.
The man's condition at Wishaw General Hospital is unknown.