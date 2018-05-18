Glasgow & West Scotland

Car crashes onto train platform in Lanarkshire

  • 18 May 2018
Caledonia Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The car crashed through barriers on Caledonian Road

A man has been taken to hospital after his car crashed through a fence and landed on a railway platform.

The incident happened at about 14:40 on Friday when a vehicle crashed through a perimeter fence at Larkhall Station in Caledonian Road.

It travelled down a grass embankment, coming to a stop on the platform, feet from the train track.

The man's condition at Wishaw General Hospital is unknown.

