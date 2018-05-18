Armed police arrest man after 'gun' report
- 18 May 2018
A man has been arrested by armed police for allegedly brandishing a gun in Glasgow.
Officers were alerted to reports of a man holding a "metal object" in Helen Street - close to the high-security Govan Police Station - at about 21:20 on Thursday.
A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.
A police spokeswoman confirmed there were no injuries and no shots were fired.