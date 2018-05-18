Image copyright The Banter Thiefs Image caption Motherwell players and fans recorded the track, along with local band the Banter Thiefs

Motherwell players and fans have joined forces to record a song ahead of this Saturday's Scottish Cup Final.

Up The Well has been storming the UK itunes chart - at one point sitting at number 16 ahead of Rita Ora and Justin Timerberlake.

The song is a popular Fir Park anthem which has been reversioned by local band The Banter Thiefs.

Players including Chris Cadden, Liam Grimshaw, Richard Tait and Cedric Kipre all lent their voices to the track.

Motherwell face Celtic at Hampden in the final on Saturday.

The Lanarkshire-side last lifted the Scottish Cup in 1991.

Up The Well was originally released in 1969. Plans for the latest version began after Motherwell band The Banter Thiefs were asked to play some Motherwell songs at a gig ahead of a game earlier this season.

"We played this track and it went down a treat so we promised to record it if we got to the final," said band member Derek Watson.

He said they wanted to give something back to a football club that had been a "huge part of our lives", and when the players agreed to get involved "that was the icing on the cake".

Image copyright The Banter Thiefs

The song was released earlier this week and raced up the download charts - hitting number 16 in the UK itunes chart and claiming top spot in the alternative chart.

"It's been totally crazy, but in a good way," added Derek.

"Somehow we've been in every national newspaper in Scotland, we've been beamed across the world on global television, reached chart positions we never thought was possible, had our video viewed on various sources by over 200,000 people, appeared on various radio stations and most importantly, had a lot of fun in doing so."

Image copyright The Banter Thiefs Image caption Cedric Kipre was among the players who helped with the recording

But were the band impressed by the players' singing talents?

"I'd say there's no doubt they are better football players than vocalists, " joked Derek, "but they did a great job."

He added: "It's been wonderful to see them sharing the song on their social media pages over the last few days, listening to it in their cars etc.

"Let's hope they've got it cranked up on the bus to Hampden tomorrow."