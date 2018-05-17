A 52-year-old motorbike rider is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash involving a car in East Ayrshire.

The man's red Kawasaki was in a collision with a silver BMW 5 series car on the A71 in Galston.

The crash happened near the village's Mayfield Garage at about 08:00 on Thursday.

Emergency services attended and the biker was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock where he is being treated.

Sgt Ian Thornton said police investigations into the crash were continuing.

He said: "At this time I would appeal to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone who was driving on that road around the time of the crash who may have seen the vehicles involved, or who has dashcam footage, to please contact us."