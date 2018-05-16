Image copyright Inpho Image caption The victim was found on Sunday evening in Loch Achray Street, Sandyhills.

Detectives are investigating a knife attack in Glasgow which is being treated as attempted murder.

The alarm was raised about 21:30 on Sunday after a man was discovered bleeding in Loch Achray Street, Sandyhills.

Police Scotland said the 36-year-old was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and has since been released.

Officers have been gathering CCTV footage in the area and are conducting door-to-door inquiries.

Det Con Philip Scally said: "This area is overlooked by high-rise flats and I am appealing to local residents for any information regarding this incident to contact us.

"A man has suffered serious lacerations and stab wounds as a result of this incident so if you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please pass it on to us."