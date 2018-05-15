Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Mario Capuano (left) was fatally stabbed by Michael Begen

A killer stabbed a father to death seconds after being thrown out of a flat.

Michael Begen knifed Mario Capuano, 28, in the neck in a doorstep attack in Barmulloch, Glasgow, last October.

Begen - who sprinted from the scene but then later boasted about the attack - was convicted after a week-long trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

The killer, known as Mick, had denied murder and claimed a mystery assailant struck Mr Capuano.

Second tragedy

It emerged 28-year-old Begen had been freed early from a previous jail term for an attempted armed robbery involving the use of an axe.

The killing was the second heartbreak for Mr Capuano's family after his younger brother died in 2008.

The jury heard the men and others had been at the flat on the afternoon of 8 October last year.

Mr Capuano was said to have become "angry" after Begen threw his phone on the ground.

The court heard Began had used the mobile to call a bank - but then hurled it away when he realised he had the wrong number.

Begen was eventually asked to leave because he was "acting weird" and it was feared he was planning to produce a weapon.

The court was shown a video that Mr Capuano had recorded on his mobile that day.

In it, he is heard stating to Begen: "Gonna not approach us like that again with your hands in your pockets."

Jurors heard the men eventually started arguing and Mr Capuano punched Begen before bundling him out of the flat.

But, prosecutors stated the killer quickly returned and lashed out at Mr Capuano as he answered the door.

'Phone an ambulance'

Witness Stephanie Jackson recalled Mr Capuano walking back in clutching his neck.

She told jurors: "He said: 'Stephanie, I have been stabbed. Phone an ambulance."

Paramedics rushed to the flat, but Mr Capuano, of the city's Springburn, never recovered.

In his closing speech, prosecutor David Taylor said Begen went back to the flat in "anger and rage" lashing out using "considerable" force.

The court was told Begen had 36 previous convictions - including several for violence.

He was jailed in 2016 for 28 months for assault and attempted robbery while using an axe, but was then released early.

Mr Capuano was murdered nine years after his brother Lee, 15, died when he took an ecstasy tablet.