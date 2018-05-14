Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place in Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street

A double rapist who attacked another woman while he was on early release from prison has been jailed for a further nine months.

Fraser Summers, 30, was jailed for nine years in 2010 for raping two prostitutes in separate attacks in November 2007 and April 2008.

But after being released early he attacked Lauren Cusick and her friend Glen Faulkner in Glasgow last April.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard he grabbed Ms Cusick by the throat.

He then chased Mr Faulkner before trying to assault him.

Summers later resisted arrest by refusing to allow officers to handcuff him.

'Spat on'

As a result, he was recalled to custody to serve the remaining part of his High Court sentence.

Summers, from Robroyston, Glasgow, denied assault and claimed he was the victim of threats.

But Sheriff Eric Brown rejected his version of events, branding him "wholly incredible" and found him guilty of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, two assault charges and resisting arrest.

In evidence, Summers claimed he left the Savoy nightclub with his brother and insults and threats were hurled at him by a group outside McDonald's on Sauchiehall Street.

He alleged he was spat at by one of the group and was then grabbed from behind by two police officers who he said refused to listen when he claimed he had done nothing wrong.