Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There were public safety concerns about striking on Cup Final day

A strike planned for next week's Scottish Cup Final day by ScotRail CCTV staff has been called off.

The TSSA union have cancelled the strike on Saturday 19 May as a gesture of "goodwill".

The union said grievances with ScotRail over working patterns still stood but said it was conscious of the public safety threat created by striking on the day of the major event.

Celtic play Motherwell in the final at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: "Our members' concerns haven't gone away."

He claims CCTV staff were "overstretched" following acceptance of 17 applications for voluntary redundancy from 22 specialist staff.

He also criticised plans to impose new compulsory night shifts on these staff.

'No compulsory redundancies'

"However, we are very conscious of the threat to public safety that calling CCTV staff out on strike on the day of the Scottish Cup Final creates," he said.

"Our members work closely with the British Transport Police to ensure the safety of our travelling public every day of the year and we don't want to compromise this on the Cup Final day."

Mr Cortes added: "We are in regular talks with ScotRail and progress is being made even though we are frustrated by its slow pace.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The TSSA union wants staff numbers returned to previous levels

"However, we are delighted that the company has conceded that those who can't work night shifts due to caring responsibilities will no longer need to do so.

"As a show of goodwill, we are suspending the strike on Cup Final day, to allow those discussions to continue. But our action on 11 June is still on, pending the outcome of further talks."

The union earlier called off a strike planned for 5 May following a new offer by ScotRail to allow for further talks.

ScotRail has said its priority is the safety of employees and passengers, and claims its proposals will improve safety and enhance customer information.

The railway operator said its policy of no compulsory redundancies remained in place.

David Lister, ScotRail Alliance sustainability and safety assurance director, said: "We welcome TSSA's goodwill gesture and will continue progressing our discussions with them.

"We have robust contingency measures in place to make sure any potential action has no impact on customer service. We would be able to run a full service on 11 June."