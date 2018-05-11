Glasgow bus crash passengers to sue operator
Seven passengers involved in a bus crash in Glasgow last month are suing the operator First Bus.
The bus crashed on a sliproad to the Clydeside Expressway, near the Clyde Tunnel on 29 April, resulting in 29 people needing hospital treatment.
The bus is believed to have struck a barrier before mounting an embankment and overturning.
The driver was one of three people who were in a serious condition in hospital.
Former bus driver Sylvia Barr, who was driving in her car behind the bus with her children, was one of those who helped at the scene.